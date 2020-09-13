Governor Obaseki Says His Govt Will Continue To Serve, Put Smiles On Faces Of Edo People

Governor Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State, yesterday reassured that his government would continue to serve the people of the state and pursue more programmes and projects to put smiles on their faces.

The Governor, who gave the assurance while speaking to Christian faithful in Benin City, during a one-day prayer and fasting programme for peaceful election in the state, said: “God made me governor to do things differently for the benefit of the people. I am in government to wipe away the tears from the eyes of Edo people.

“God heard the cries of pensioners, victims of human trafficking and market women, among others who were harassed daily and sent me to wipe away their tears.”

While expressing confidence ahead of the poll, he said: “I am not afraid of next Saturday’s election as we are certain of victory. Come out en masse to cast your votes for the PDP to ensure we finish what we have started.

“In every ward we went during our ward-to-ward campaign, the people wanted improved electricity supply and roads. We have constructed several roads in the state and will build more roads in the second term.”

According to him, his administration has been able to fix the educational sector and ensured the pupils in the state get quality education.

“Our educational system was bad, with no curriculum and we introduced the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme to improve the system. Using Information and Communication Technology (ICT), we trained our teachers instead of making them pass through competency tests. Our students can now read and write well,” he said.

Similarly, the First Lady of the state, Mrs Betsy Obaseki said: “We see the hand of God working in Edo; it is not a coincidence that Edo State is the heart of the nation as Edo has a special place in Nigeria’s development and greatness. What has been happening in the last two years is a fight between light and darkness, good and evil.”