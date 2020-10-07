Governor Obaseki Writes Captain Hosa, Wishes Him Quick Recovery

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has written Benin-born business magnate, Industrialist and Philanthropist, Capt. Idahosa Okunbo, to sympathise with him on his ailing health.

In a letter obtained by BREAKINGTIMES, on Thursday, Obaseki expressed his respect and good wishes to Capt. Hosa.

The letter reads:

“I am deeply sorry to learn about your health challenge. I most sincerely sympathize with you on this unfortunate development and want to assure you of my fervent prayers for your quick recovery.

“I assure you that my household and all your well-wishers would continuously have you in prayers in this trying time.

“It is most imperative that everyone respects your person and privacy at this

time.

“On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, kindly accept my best wishes, as we are hopeful that God Almighty will restore your health soonest.“