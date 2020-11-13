Governor Obaseki’s ADC Collapses At Inauguration

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC) on Thursday collapsed during the Governor’s second term inauguration ceremony at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Tennis Court in Benin City.

The incident happened while Obaseki was delivering a speech immediately after the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Esther Edigin, administered the Oath of Office.

During the address, the well-kitted ADC, whose name was yet to be verified as at time this article was filed, standing behind the governor; slumped as Obaseki commended the People’s Democratic Party members for cover given when he faced political problems.

Four other officials attended to the ADC around the governor as Obaseki finished his 20-minute speech.

You may also wish to note that before Obaseki’s aid collapsed, a lady who stood as one of the paramilitary guards of honor slumped and was quietly taken out of the parade.

Meanwhile, BREAKING TIMES gathered that Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State were PDP governors present at the scene of the inauguration.

Also present at the event was PDP’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and some other party officials.

Obaseki had defected from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP after being refused the ticket of the ruling party in the primary election because of intra-party squabbles.