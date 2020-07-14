Governor Obaseki’s Agric Reform Supports Farmers In 7 Clusters

As part of deliberate policies by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State aimed at ensuring food security and wealth creation, over 370 farmers in seven clusters across the State have benefitted from the distribution of over 370,000 fingerlings under the state government’s agripreneur programme.

Prince Joe Okojie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security Programme, disclosed this to journalists in Benin City.

According to him, the farmers are clustered in different locations in the state, including Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha and Egor local government areas.

Okojie said the Obaseki-led administration has made a lot of progress in building the capacity of farmers to contribute to the state’s economy.

“The state government’s ongoing investments in the agriculture sector are designed to spur agribusiness, agro-processing and other agro-allied sectors in the state. We’re putting mechanisms in place to help boost food production and create wealth by training farmers and supporting them to contribute efficiently to the state’s economy,” he added.

He said some of the fish farmers, who were grouped in clusters, received as much 100, 000 fingerlings, noting: “Some of these clusters include the Agricultural Development Agency (ADP) catfish farm for Libya Returnees, 100,000; Ute, 70,000; Temboga, 100,000, and the Iyekoyi fish farm, 100,000, among others.”