Governor Obaseki’s Education Reform Boosted, As World Bank Approves $75m Support Fund

The World Bank has supported the giant strides taken in the educational sector by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s government by approving $75 million that will be used to improve further the educational sector.

The preferred candidature to represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gave this disclosure during his campaign rally of the still to come gubernatorial election in Edo.

According to him, “the approved funds by World Bank will not only be judiciously utilized, but will be used to develop and sustain the educational sector in Edo State.

He also said the fund will be used to make better the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST), as well as the entire revamp of various levels of education in the state.

“The importance of education in the socio-economic status of a country cannot be overemphasized, it is supposed to be a primary objective to any governmental administration in the country”.

Obaseki lauded members of his administration by saying that their collective efforts helped educational revamp in the state, adding that he will never relent in signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), due to gain it has so far offered to his government.

“The quest to rehabilitate the entire educational structure is making good progress as World Bank boosted our morale further by approving $75 million to be used in changing education system in Edo state”, Obaseki stated.