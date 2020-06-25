Governor Of Lagos State, Speaker House Of Reps Mark Birthdays Together

Lagos State’s governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday celebrated his 55th birthday, while insisting that his position as governor takes priority.

In a brief social media post on Thursday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said,

“55 Years of life lessons. I am in a reflective mood today as I mark my birthday during these times even as governance takes priority”.

“We have been through a lot as a people these past months and I am thankful for life, family, Lagos and the hope of a better future for us all”.

Sanwo-Olu further celebrated Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as they both marked their birthdays on June 25.

“To my friend, brother and birthday mate- Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

It is my prayer that the good Lord continues to keep you in good health and grants you the wisdom to do the will of the people by putting their interests above yours.

Happy birthday my dear Brother. God bless you”, the Governor wrote.

Sanwo-Olu described Gbajabiamila as “a dogged, determined and hardworking parliamentarian, who sees everyone as a human first and a Nigerian second, irrespective of tribe, religion, political affiliation and belief”.

Gbajabiamila returned the gesture, describing Sanwo-Olu as “one of the new breed of leaders that we all are proud of”.

“My friend and birthday mate Jide Sanwo-Olu, the people of Lagos State are lucky to have you as their Governor”, he said.

“In your stewardship so far, you have made tremendous impact in the lives of Lagosians. You are indeed one of the new breed of leaders that we all are proud of”.

“I pray for continuous God’s protection, guidance and many years in good health.

Happy 55th birthday Mr. Governor!”.

