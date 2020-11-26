Governor Umahi Sacks Two Aides

By Seun Adeuyi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has sacked the coordinators of Ivo and Echiele Development Centres, Okorie Daniel and Fabian Ovoke, respectively.

This is coming after the Governor had dissolved members of Commissions and Boards, whose appointments are not tenured by law.

On Tuesday, the boards of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, and Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo, were dissolved by the Governor.

Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government, announced this on the state-owned radio station, on Thursday.

His words, “His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has approved the removal from office of the following Coordinators of Development Centers in Ebonyi State: Okorie Daniel of Ivo D/C; and Fabian Ivoke of Echiele D/C.

“Consequently, the two former officials are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Thursday, 26th November, 2020.

“Please, ensure strict compliance with the directive.”