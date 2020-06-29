Governor Wike Says He Prays APC Remains In Crisis

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he prays that the ruling party remains in crisis.

Recall that the suspension of APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole by an Appeal Court had led to a leadership crisis in the party.

Following the crisis, the party’s National Executive Council (NEC), had dissolved its National Working Committee (NWC), led by Oshiomhole.

The party’s NEC immediately constituted a caretaker committee to ensure the smooth running of the party till its National convention.

APC’s NEC appointed the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, to head the Caretaker Committee.

During the meeting, Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari urged aggrieved members to suspend all court matters in the interest of the party.

Buhari had lamented that the party’s fortune was in jeopardy, hence the need for unity.

Speaking on Arise Tv, Wike said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would benefit from the crisis in the APC.

The governor explained that he wants PDP to return to power, hence, we will continue to pray that APC remains in crisis.

In his words: “I am happy that APC is in crisis. It is not my business to help APC to be united.

“Remember that we also had our own crisis under Ali Modu Sheriff and APC jubilated about it then. It is my prayer that they should continue to be in crisis. We have taken another state.

“Unfortunately, APC isn’t really a political party. They came together just to take over power.

“I want my party to be in power and therefore, I cannot be praying for APC not to have crisis. I hope they continue to make mistakes every day, and my party will continue to grow.”