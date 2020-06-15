Governor Wike Silent On Meeting Obaseki

Twenty Four hours after Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki visited his counterpart governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Wike has refused to disclose the reason for their meeting.

On the speculations that the embattled governor of Edo State may likely join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wike responded thus, “if the Edo governor wishes to join the PDP, the decision would be a boost to the opposition party.

He said,“Of course, Obaseki came to see me, there is nothing wrong about that. After all, we are all from South-South.

“If he wants to come to PDP, it would be a boost. But, Edo State PDP has a role to play. Obaseki has not said that. He said he would meet President Buhari”.

Obaseki who was disqualified by the Ruling All Progressives Congress announced that he was not going to appeal the outcome of the screening committee hence leaving him to fate.

Wike while speaking to news men condemned the disqualification of Obaseki decribing it as injustice treatment against the Edo State governor.

However in a tweet this afternoon, Wike expressed shock that the same person who was accused of not having a certificate could disqualify another fellow.

Obaseki was disqualified by someone who doesn't have a certificate, what an irony !

He further condemned the governor’s forum for konga quiet and watch their colleague receive such unfair treatment from his party .

The Governor's Forum has become a voiceless beggarly group