Governor Zulum Warns #EndSARS Promoters, Says Boko Haram Started With Protest Over Helmet

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum of Borno State has urged Nigerians partaking in #EndSARS protest to prevent it from degenerating into an insurgency.

The Governor said this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Friday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Zulum advised the youth to learn from the genesis of Boko Haram, which according to him “started as a result of protest by some youths in Maiduguri against the use of helmet by motorcycle riders.’’

In his words, “Everyone has seen the situation now. Over one million people have been displaced and the most affected population are the vulnerable and the youth. Some of those who led the protests have left Borno State. They are either staying in Abuja, Lagos or abroad. We have to be very careful.”

However, he, condemned police brutality and the killings at Lekki Tollgate.

The Borno state Governor also criticised what he called ‘the excesses’ of some of the Nigerian youths “in taking the laws into their hands by destroying some of our infrastructures in an attempt to support the legitimate demands of EndSARS protesters.”

He further advised Nigerians to demand their rights through legitimate means in order to have peace.