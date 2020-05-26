Governors To Discuss State Financial Autonomy On Wednesday

The Nigerian Governors Forum announced that a Wednesday meeting will hold to discuss the Executive Order 10 granting states Judiciary & Legislative financial autonomy.

The NGF also admitted that the Teleconference meeting will be holding for the 9th time since the lockdown was announced.

The meeting will hold by 2pm and all 36 state Governors will be in attendance via Microsoft teams.

The Executive Order 10 was signed by President Buhari on Friday, granting all 36 states financial Autonomy for the legislative and judicial arms of the states.

A monthly allocation will be given to any state that refuses to grant the Autonomy.

The NGF also announced Governors will discuss the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas ownership and the Disease Control Bill.

The issue of Restructuring of state loans and an update on Covid-19 with the Presidential Task Force will also be talked about.