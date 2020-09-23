Governors To Meet Labour Unions Over Rift On Hike In Electricity, Petrol Price 

The 36 states governors under auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, have disclosed that it will be meeting with Labour Union leaders on Thursday to further discuss the union’s disagreement with the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.



Spokesman for the forum, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, the meeting is schedules for 6pm Thursday 24, September.

He said, “Ahead of the threat by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to resort to an industrial action to force the Federal Government to rescind its decision to hike oil and electricity prices in the country, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum is holding an emergency meeting of all the governors to seek ways of settling the rift and finding a mutually agreed soft landing on amicable grounds.

“All governors are expected to attend the meeting as the matter is considered to be of urgent national importance, which needs to be quickly resolved in order not to worsen the already bad situation of Nigerians as caused by the Corona Virus pandemic, according to the DG of the Forum Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru.

“The meeting which is the first NGF emergency virtual teleconference starts at 6pm. Tomorrow, Thursday September 25, 2020.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the Nigerian Labour Union, NLC, alongside the Trade Union Congress, TUC, had said there is no going back on its plan to embark on a nationwide strike on Monday, September 28.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba while addressing Journalist said, the National Executive Council, NEC, of the NLC after its meeting had resolved to proceed on the nationwide strike from Monday.

He said, “NEC resolved to reject in its entirety the issue of hike in electricity tariffs by almost 100 per cent as well as the fuel price increase in the name of full deregulation.

“This decision is premised on the fact that these twin decisions alongside other decisions of government including the increase of VAT by 7.5 per cent, numerous charges being charged by commercial banks on depositors without any explanations will further impoverish Nigerian workers and citizens,including their families.

“Therefore, this increase, coming in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, is not only ill-timed, but it is also counterproductive.

They appealed to Nigerians to brace up for a mass action against various vices.