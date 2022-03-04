AC Sahiwal Govt Shuhada e APS Memorial High School sahiwal

Govt Shuhada e APS Memorial High School is situated at High Street

By Arshad Farooq
Govt Shohad e APS Memorial High School Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( Sis Punjab Sedhr News – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Assistant Commissioner Sahiwal Solat Hayat Wattoo visits Government Shuhada e APS Memorial High School High Street.

No society can develop without education and students are the future capital of any nation. After the parents, only the teachers can train the children in the best way so that they can become useful citizens and serve the country and the nation.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Solat Hayat Wattoo during his visit to Government Shuhada e APS Memorial High School High Street.

“Only by promoting education in the country can we achieve a dignified place in the world,” he said.

During the visit, he also asked questions about the curriculum being taught to the children in different classrooms and also inspected the cleanliness of the classrooms.

