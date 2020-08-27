Gowon, IBB, Abubakar, Jonathan Join Buhari For Council Of State Meeting 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the first ever virtual Council of State’s meeting.

The meeting which started at 11am is holding at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.

Former Presidents who joined Buhari at the meeting includes, President Goodluck Jonathan who is physically present while Ernest Shonekan, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Ibrahim Babangida joined via video virtually.

Physical attendees at the meeting include, former Chief Justice of the Federation, CJN, Walter Onnoghen and the current CJN, Mahmood Mohammed, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.



