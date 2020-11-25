Grammy Awards: Okowa’s Aide, Ossai Lauds Burna boy

By Onwuka Gerald

The Special Assistant on Special Duties Media to Delta State Governor, Mr Ossai Ovie Success has commended Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy following his nomination for Grammy awards for two straight years.

Recall that Burna Boy was nominated in the Best Global Music category of the 62nd Grammys with his ‘African Giant album’, with which he lost to Angelique Kidjo.

According to the list released by Grammy Awards organisers, Burna Boy’s new album “Twice as Tall” is presently nominated in the Best Global Music category at the 63rd annual Grammy awards.

Burna Boy was nominated for the 2021 Grammy award which is scheduled for January 31, 2021.

The artiste’s feat so far has pleased the SA to Governor Okowa who in a felicitation message said the nomination was evidence of good artistes and songs Nigeria produces.

“Being a fan of good music, all I can say is that Burna Boy’s songs are meticulously compsed, that is why his lyrics are more than captivating to listeners.

“As a Nigerian, the news of his nomination gave me boundless joy”.

“I am not lavishing praises on him because he is from South-South, I am just pleased for quality of songs he gives us”.

“His latest, “Twice as Tall,” album is highly inspirational”.

“I pray that God helps him brings the award home”, he continued.