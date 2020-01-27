0 comments

Grammys 2020: Grief Over Kobe Bryant’s Death, Full List Of Winners

The 62nd Grammys was the one of Grief as the shocking death of Kobe Bryant hours before the event, resulted in a series of tributes throughout a show held at Staples Center, the venue where the NBA superstar occupied center stage with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The event Host Alicia Keys, opened the awards by addressing the death of the basketball legend, in a “the show must go on” sort-of way, conceding the challenge that posed given the celebratory nature of the event. Tributes continued throughout the evening, with Bryant’s jersey appearing multiple times as the night wore on, and further recognition in a segment devoted to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died in march.

While there were fleeting references to current events — including the impeachment of President Trump, gay rights and diversity -the telecast was perhaps most memorably punctuated by emotional moments built around family. Camila Cabello, for example, serenaded her teary-eyed father, and Tyler, the Creator brought his mother on stage with him to accept an award, thanking her for raising him so well.

The Grammys have seldom felt quite as apolitical during the Trump administration. The 2018 edition included a surprise appearance by Hillary Clinton and several pro-immigrant messages; and former First Lady Michelle Obama kicked off last year’s show flanked by several female artists, to a raucous ovation. (Obama won the Grammy for best spoken word album on Sunday for her audio book of “Becoming.”)

John Legend and DJ Khaled accepted the award for the late Nipsey Hussle win for Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Higher” at the Grammy awards.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne presented the award for best rap performance, with Khaled giving a “big up” to Nipsey’s “family and kids.”

Legend thanked his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and family, saying “let’s love each other, let’s love our families, let’s hold each other tight.”

Following the tribute, a graphic of Nipsey and Kobe Bryant was projected on the stage.

The Grammys place a greater emphasis on performances than the other academy-backed award shows — to the point where who wins can feel secondary — and in her back-to-back stints as host, Keys has used her talents to further showcase music by performing in addition to presiding over the telecast.

“We got a lot to change, we got a lot to do,” Keys said in closing the show. “Keep speaking the truth.”

Keys, again, seemed to thread that needle, on a night where the much-discussed power of music to heal and unite was tested — to a greater degree than usual — by the somber news of the day.

Tyler, the Creator said he didn’t have a speech prepared for his Best Rap Album win for “Igor.” He said he wasn’t sure if he’d ever win a Grammy.

But he brought his mom on stage and gave her a massive shoutout. 

“To my mother, you did a great job raising this guy,” he said as his proud mama stood beside him.

Tyler, the Creator — who has said he didn’t aways feel accepted in the world of hip hop — also thanked singer/producer Pharrell Williams.

“Growing up feeling left of center to a lot of stuff that I saw on TV, that man helped me to be comfortable with myself and has opened up doors that you guys cannot imagine,” Tyler, the Creator said. “Before I met him, and when I met him.”

Billie Eilish blew everyone away with her performance and her brother Finneas accompanying her on piano, the 18-year-old sang a beautiful version of her song, “When the Party’s Over.”

The song in and of itself is lovely, but Eilish brought a different sense of stillness with her performance.

The ethereal moment was a testament to why Eilish has been the toast of the music industry this year. 

At 17, she became the youngest artist ever to be nominated for major Grammy awards, including Song of the Year for “Bad Guy.” 

She bagged the award Artist of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

See details Of Nominations, categories and the winners below;

Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

HEY, MA
Bon Iver
BJ Burton, Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; BJ Burton, Zach Hanson & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer

BAD GUY – WINNER
Billie Eilish
Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer

7 RINGS
Ariana Grande
Charles Anderson, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster &
Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes,
Billy Hickey & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers;
Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

HARD PLACE
H.E.R.
Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, producer; Joseph Hurtado, Jaycen Joshua, Derek Keota & Miki Tsutsumi, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

TALK
Khalid
Disclosure & Denis Kosiak, producers; Ingmar Carlson, Jon Castelli, Josh Deguzman, John Kercy, Denis Kosiak, Guy Lawrence & Michael Romero, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Andrew “VoxGod” Bolooki, Jocelyn “Jozzy” Donald & YoungKio, producers; Andrew “VoxGod” Bolooki, Cinco & Joe Grasso, engineers/mixers; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer

TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo
Ricky Reed & Tele, producers; Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

SUNFLOWER
Post Malone & Swae Lee
Louis Bell & Carter Lang, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

  1. Album Of The Year
    Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.

I,I
Bon Iver
Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; Zach Hanson & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; BJ Burton, Brad Cook & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer

NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL!
Lana Del Rey
Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, producers; Jack Antonoff & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – WINNER
Billie Eilish
Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer

THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande
Tommy Brown, Ilya, Max Martin & Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, Sam Holland & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers; Tommy Brown, Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

I USED TO KNOW HER
H.E.R.
David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R., Walter Jones & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Sam Ashworth, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris & H.E.R., songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

7
Lil Nas X
Joe Grasso, engineer/mixer; Montero Lamar Hill, songwriter; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer

CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
Lizzo
Ricky Reed, producer; Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend
Ezra Koenig & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; John DeBold, Chris Kasych, Takemasa Kosaka, Ariel Rechtshaid & Hiroya Takayama, engineers/mixers; Ezra Koenig, songwriter; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer

  1. Song Of The Year
    A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

BAD GUY – WINNER
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

HARD PLACE
Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

LOVER
Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL
Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

SOMEONE YOU LOVED
Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

TRUTH HURTS
Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

  1. Best New Artist
    An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

BLACK PUMAS

BILLIE EILISH – WINNER

LIL NAS X

LIZZO

MAGGIE ROGERS

ROSALÍA

TANK AND THE BANGAS

YOLA
POP

  1. Best Pop Solo Performance
    For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

SPIRIT
Beyoncé

BAD GUY
Billie Eilish

7 RINGS
Ariana Grande

TRUTH HURTS – WINNER
Lizzo

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN
Taylor Swift

  1. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
    For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

BOYFRIEND
Ariana Grande & Social House

SUCKER
Jonas Brothers

OLD TOWN ROAD – WINNER
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

SUNFLOWER
Post Malone & Swae Lee

SEÑORITA
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

  1. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.


Andrea Bocelli

LOVE (DELUXE EDITION)
Michael Bublé

LOOK NOW – WINNER
Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS
John Legend

WALLS
Barbra Streisand

  1. Best Pop Vocal Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.

THE LION KING: THE GIFT
Beyoncé

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – WINNER
Billie Eilish

THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande

NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT
Ed Sheeran

LOVER
Taylor Swift

  1. Best Dance Recording
    For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

LINKED
Bonobo
Simon Green, producer; Simon Green & Frank Merritt, mixers

GOT TO KEEP ON – WINNER
The Chemical Brothers
The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers

PIECE OF YOUR HEART
Meduza Featuring Goodboys
Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers

UNDERWATER
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

MIDNIGHT HOUR
Skrillex, Boys Noize & Ty Dolla $ign
Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Tom Norris & Skrillex, mixers

  1. Best Dance/Electronic Album
    For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

LP5
Apparat

NO GEOGRAPHY – WINNER
The Chemical Brothers

HI THIS IS FLUME (MIXTAPE)
Flume

SOLACE
RÜFÜS DU SOL

WEATHER
Tycho Featuring Saint Sinner
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

  1. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
    For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

ANCESTRAL RECALL
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

STAR PEOPLE NATION
Theo Croker

BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC!
Mark Guiliana

ELEVATE
Lettuce

METTAVOLUTION – WINNER
Rodrigo y Gabriela
ROCK

  1. Best Rock Performance
    For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

PRETTY WASTE
Bones UK

THIS LAND – WINNER
Gary Clark Jr.

HISTORY REPEATS
Brittany Howard

WOMAN
Karen O & Danger Mouse

TOO BAD
Rival Sons

  1. Best Metal Performance
    For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

ASTOROLUS – THE GREAT OCTOPUS
Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

HUMANICIDE
Death Angel

BOW DOWN
I Prevail

UNLEASHED
Killswitch Engage

7EMPEST – WINNER
Tool

  1. Best Rock Song
    A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

FEAR INOCULUM
Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

GIVE YOURSELF A TRY
George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

HARMONY HALL
Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

HISTORY REPEATS
Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

THIS LAND – WINNER
Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

  1. Best Rock Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

AMO
Bring Me The Horizon

SOCIAL CUES – WINNER
Cage The Elephant

IN THE END
The Cranberries

TRAUMA
I Prevail

FERAL ROOTS
Rival Sons
ALTERNATIVE

  1. Best Alternative Music Album
    Vocal or Instrumental.

U.F.O.F.
Big Thief

ASSUME FORM
James Blake

I,I
Bon Iver

FATHER OF THE BRIDE – WINNER
Vampire Weekend

ANIMA
Thom Yorke
R&B

  1. Best R&B Performance
    For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

LOVE AGAIN
Daniel Caesar & Brandy

COULD’VE BEEN
H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

EXACTLY HOW I FEEL
Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

ROLL SOME MO
Lucky Daye

COME HOME – WINNER
Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

  1. Best Traditional R&B Performance
    For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

TIME TODAY
BJ The Chicago Kid

STEADY LOVE
India.Arie

JEROME – WINNER
Lizzo

REAL GAMES
Lucky Daye

BUILT FOR LOVE
PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

  1. Best R&B Song
    A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

COULD’VE BEEN
Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

LOOK AT ME NOW
Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

NO GUIDANCE
Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Huizar, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

ROLL SOME MO
David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

SAY SO – WINNER
PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

  1. Best Urban Contemporary Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

APOLLO XXI
Steve Lacy

CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) – WINNER
Lizzo

OVERLOAD
Georgia Anne Muldrow

SATURN
NAO

BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC
Jessie Reyez

  1. Best R&B Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

1123
BJ The Chicago Kid

PAINTED
Lucky Daye

ELLA MAI
Ella Mai

PAUL
PJ Morton

VENTURA – WINNER
Anderson .Paak
RAP

  1. Best Rap Performance
    For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

MIDDLE CHILD
J. Cole

SUGE
DaBaby

DOWN BAD
Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

RACKS IN THE MIDDLE – WINNER
Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

CLOUT
Offset Featuring Cardi B

  1. Best Rap/Sung Performance
    For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

HIGHER – WINNER
DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

DRIP TOO HARD
Lil Baby & Gunna

PANINI
Lil Nas X

BALLIN
Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

THE LONDON
Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

  1. Best Rap Song
    A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BAD IDEA
Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

GOLD ROSES
Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

A LOT – WINNER
Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

SUGE
DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

  1. Best Rap Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS III
Dreamville

CHAMPIONSHIPS
Meek Mill

I AM > I WAS
21 Savage

IGOR – WINNER
Tyler, The Creator

THE LOST BOY
YBN Cordae
COUNTRY

  1. Best Country Solo Performance
    For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

ALL YOUR’N
Tyler Childers

GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE
Ashley McBryde

RIDE ME BACK HOME – WINNER
Willie Nelson

GOD’S COUNTRY
Blake Shelton

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Tanya Tucker

  1. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
    For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

BRAND NEW MAN
Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

I DON’T REMEMBER ME (BEFORE YOU)
Brothers Osborne

SPEECHLESS – WINNER
Dan + Shay

THE DAUGHTERS
Little Big Town

COMMON
Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

  1. Best Country Song
    A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW – WINNER
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE
Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

IT ALL COMES OUT IN THE WASH
Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

SOME OF IT
Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

SPEECHLESS
Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

  1. Best Country Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

DESPERATE MAN
Eric Church

STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH
Reba McEntire

INTERSTATE GOSPEL
Pistol Annies

CENTER POINT ROAD
Thomas Rhett

WHILE I’M LIVIN’ – WINNER
Tanya Tucker

  1. Best New Age Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

FAIRY DREAMS
David Arkenstone

HOMAGE TO KINDNESS
David Darling

WINGS – WINNER
Peter Kater

VERVE
Sebastian Plano

DEVA
Deva Premal
JAZZ

  1. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
    For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.

ELSEWHERE
Melissa Aldana, soloist

SOZINHO – WINNER
Randy Brecker, soloist

TOMORROW IS THE QUESTION
Julian Lage, soloist

THE WINDUP
Branford Marsalis, soloist

SIGHTSEEING
Christian McBride, soloist

  1. Best Jazz Vocal Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

THIRSTY GHOST
Sara Gazarek

LOVE & LIBERATION
Jazzmeia Horn

ALONE TOGETHER
Catherine Russell

12 LITTLE SPELLS – WINNER
Esperanza Spalding

SCREENPLAY
Tierney Sutton Band

  1. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

IN THE KEY OF THE UNIVERSE
Joey DeFrancesco

THE SECRET BETWEEN THE SHADOW AND THE SOUL
Branford Marsalis Quartet

CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE’S NEW JAWN
Christian McBride’s New Jawn

FINDING GABRIEL – WINNER
Brad Mehldau

COME WHAT MAY
Joshua Redman Quartet

  1. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

TRIPLE HELIX
Anat Cohen Tentet

DANCER IN NOWHERE
Miho Hazama

HIDING OUT
Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

THE OMNI-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB – WINNER
Brian Lynch Big Band

ONE DAY WONDER
Terraza Big Band

  1. Best Latin Jazz Album
    For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

ANTIDOTE – WINNER
Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

SORTE!: MUSIC BY JOHN FINBURY
Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

UNA NOCHE CON RUBÉN BLADES
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis Featuring Rubén Blades

CARIB
David Sánchez

SONERO: THE MUSIC OF ISMAEL RIVERA
Miguel Zenón
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

  1. Best Gospel Performance/Song
    This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

LOVE THEORY – WINNER
Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS
Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan
Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

SEE THE LIGHT
Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

SPEAK THE NAME
Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

  1. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
    This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

ONLY JESUS
Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

GOD ONLY KNOWS – WINNER
for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)
Tauren Wells

RESCUE STORY
Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

  1. Best Gospel Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

LONG LIVE LOVE – WINNER
Kirk Franklin

GOSHEN
Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers

TUNNEL VISION
Gene Moore

SETTLE HERE
William Murphy

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM
CeCe Winans

  1. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

I KNOW A GHOST
Crowder

BURN THE SHIPS – WINNER
for KING & COUNTRY

HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
Danny Gokey

THE ELEMENTS
TobyMac

HOLY ROAR
Chris Tomlin

  1. Best Roots Gospel Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS
Steven Curtis Chapman

TESTIMONY – WINNER
Gloria Gaynor

DEEPER OCEANS
Joseph Habedank

HIS NAME IS JESUS
Tim Menzies

GONNA SING, GONNA SHOUT
(Various Artists)
Jerry Salley, Producer
LATIN

  1. Best Latin Pop Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

VIDA
Luis Fonsi

11:11
Maluma

MONTANER
Ricardo Montaner

ELDISCO – WINNER

Alejandro Sanz

FANTASIA
Sebastian Yatra

  1. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.

X 100PRE
Bad Bunny

OASIS
J Balvin & Bad Bunny

INDESTRUCTIBLE
Flor De Toloache

ALMADURA
iLe

EL MAL QUERER – WINNER
ROSALÍA

  1. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

CAMINANDO
Joss Favela

PERCEPCIÓN
Intocable

POCO A POCO
La Energia Norteña

20 ANIVERSARIO
Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

DE AYER PARA SIEMPRE – WINNER
Mariachi Los Camperos

  1. Best Tropical Latin Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

OPUS – WINNER (TIE)
Marc Anthony

TIEMPO AL TIEMPO
Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

CANDELA
Vicente García

LITERAL
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC – WINNER (TIE)
Aymée Nuviola
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

  1. Best American Roots Performance
    For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

SAINT HONESTY – WINNER
Sara Bareilles

FATHER MOUNTAIN
Calexico And Iron & Wine

I’M ON MY WAY
Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

CALL MY NAME
I’m With Her

FARAWAY LOOK
Yola

  1. Best American Roots Song
    A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BLACK MYSELF
Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

CALL MY NAME – WINNER
Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

CROSSING TO JERUSALEM
Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

FARAWAY LOOK
Dan Auerbach, Yola & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

I DON’T WANNA RIDE THE RAILS NO MORE
Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

  1. Best Americana Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

YEARS TO BURN
Calexico And Iron & Wine

WHO ARE YOU NOW
Madison Cunningham

OKLAHOMA – WINNER
Keb’ Mo’

TALES OF AMERICA
J.S. Ondara

WALK THROUGH FIRE
Yola

  1. Best Bluegrass Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

TALL FIDDLER – WINNER
Michael Cleveland

LIVE IN PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

TOIL, TEARS & TROUBLE
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

ROYAL TRAVELLER
Missy Raines

IF YOU CAN’T STAND THE HEAT
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

  1. Best Traditional Blues Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

KINGFISH
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

TALL, DARK & HANDSOME – WINNER
Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana

SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES
Bobby Rush

BABY, PLEASE COME HOME
Jimmie Vaughan

SPECTACULAR CLASS
Jontavious Willis

  1. Best Contemporary Blues Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

THIS LAND – WINNER
Gary Clark Jr.

VENOM & FAITH
Larkin Poe

BRIGHTER DAYS
Robert Randolph & The Family Band

SOMEBODY SAVE ME
Sugaray Rayford

KEEP ON
Southern Avenue

  1. Best Folk Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

MY FINEST WORK YET
Andrew Bird

REARRANGE MY HEART
Che Apalache

PATTY GRIFFIN – WINNER
Patty Griffin

EVENING MACHINES
Gregory Alan Isakov

FRONT PORCH
Joy Williams

  1. Best Regional Roots Music Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

KALAWAI’ANUI
Amy Hānaiali’i

WHEN IT’S COLD – CREE ROUND DANCE SONGS
Northern Cree

GOOD TIME – WINNER
Ranky Tanky

RECORDED LIVE AT THE 2019 NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL
Rebirth Brass Band

HAWAIIAN LULLABY
(Various Artists)
Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers
REGGAE

  1. Best Reggae Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.

RAPTURE – WINNER
Koffee

AS I AM
Julian Marley

THE FINAL BATTLE: SLY & ROBBIE VS. ROOTS RADICS
Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

MASS MANIPULATION
Steel Pulse

MORE WORK TO BE DONE
Third World
WORLD MUSIC

  1. Best World Music Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

GECE
Altin Gün

WHAT HEAT
Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

AFRICAN GIANT
Burna Boy

FANM D’AYITI
Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

CELIA – WINNER
Angelique Kidjo
CHILDREN’S

  1. Best Children’s Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

AGELESS SONGS FOR THE CHILD ARCHETYPE – WINNER
Jon Samson

FLYING HIGH!
Caspar Babypants

I LOVE RAINY DAYS
Daniel Tashian

THE LOVE
Alphabet Rockers

WINTERLAND
The Okee Dokee Brothers
SPOKEN WORD

  1. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

BEASTIE BOYS BOOK
(Various Artists)
Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

BECOMING – WINNER
Michelle Obama

I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO-TIME CANCER SURVIVOR
Eric Alexandrakis

MR. KNOW-IT-ALL
John Waters

SEKOU ANDREWS & THE STRING THEORY
Sekou Andrews (& The String Theory)
COMEDY

  1. Best Comedy Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

QUALITY TIME
Jim Gaffigan

RELATABLE
Ellen DeGeneres

RIGHT NOW
Aziz Ansari

SON OF PATRICIA
Trevor Noah

STICKS & STONES – WINNER
Dave Chappelle
MUSICAL THEATER

  1. Best Musical Theater Album
    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS
Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)

HADESTOWN – WINNER
Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

THE MUSIC OF HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD – IN FOUR CONTEMPORARY SUITES
Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)

OKLAHOMA!
Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

  1. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
    Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

THE LION KING: THE SONGS
(Various Artists)
Jon Favreau & Hans Zimmer, compilation producers

QUENTIN TARANTINO’S ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
(Various Artists)
Quentin Tarantino, compilation producer; Mary Ramos, music supervisor

ROCKETMAN
Taron Egerton
Giles Martin, compilation producer

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
(Various Artists)
Spring Aspers & Dana Sano, compilation producers; Kier Lehman, music supervisor

A STAR IS BORN – WINNER
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Paul “DJWS” Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors

  1. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
    Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Alan Silvestri, composer

CHERNOBYL – WINNER
Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

GAME OF THRONES: SEASON 8
Ramin Djawadi, composer

THE LION KING
Hans Zimmer, composer

MARY POPPINS RETURNS
Marc Shaiman, composer

  1. Best Song Written For Visual Media
    A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

THE BALLAD OF THE LONESOME COWBOY
Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)
Track from: Toy Story 4

GIRL IN THE MOVIES
Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton)
Track from: Dumplin’

I’LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION) – WINNER
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Track from: A Star Is Born

SPIRIT
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Track from: The Lion King

SUSPIRIUM
Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke)
Track from: Suspiria
COMPOSING/ARRANGING

  1. Best Instrumental Composition
    A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

BEGIN AGAIN
Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

CRUCIBLE FOR CRISIS
Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE
Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE SYMPHONIC SUITE – WINNER
John Williams, composer (John Williams)

WALKIN’ FUNNY
Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

  1. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
    An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BLUE SKIES
Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

HEDWIG’S THEME
John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

LA NOVENA
Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

MOON RIVER – WINNER
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

  1. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
    An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

ALL NIGHT LONG – WINNER
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

JOLENE
Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)

MARRY ME A LITTLE
Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

OVER THE RAINBOW
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

12 LITTLE SPELLS (THORACIC SPINE)
Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)
PACKAGE

  1. Best Recording Package

ANÓNIMAS & RESILIENTES
Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)

CHRIS CORNELL – WINNER
Barry Ament, Jeff Ament & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

HOLD THAT TIGER
Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

I,I
Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)

INTELLEXUAL
Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)

  1. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

ANIMA
Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)

GOLD IN A BRASS AGE
Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)

1963: NEW DIRECTIONS
Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)

THE RADIO RECORDINGS 1939-1945
Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)

WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE – WINNER
Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)
NOTES

  1. Best Album Notes

THE COMPLETE CUBAN JAM SESSIONS
Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MALACO
Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

PEDAL STEAL + FOUR CORNERS
Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)

PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION)
Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)

STAX ’68: A MEMPHIS STORY – WINNER
Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
HISTORICAL

  1. Best Historical Album

THE GIRL FROM CHICKASAW COUNTY – THE COMPLETE CAPITOL MASTERS
Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)

THE GREAT COMEBACK: HOROWITZ AT CARNEGIE HALL
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)

KANKYO ONGAKU: JAPANESE AMBIENT, ENVIRONMENTAL & NEW AGE MUSIC 1980-1990
Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Mcgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION – WINNER
Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE
Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

  1. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
    An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

ALL THESE THINGS
Tchad Blake, Thomas Dybdahl, Adam Greenspan & Roderick Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)

ELLA MAI
Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)

RUN HOME SLOW
Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)

SCENERY
Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – WINNER
Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

  1. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
    A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
JACK ANTONOFF
• Arizona Baby (Kevin Abstract) (A)
• Lover (Taylor Swift) (A)
• Norman F***ing Rockwell! (Lana Del Rey) (A)
• Red Hearse (Red Hearse) (A)​

DAN AUERBACH
• The Angels In Heaven Done Signed My Name (Leo Bud Welch) (A)
• “Let’s Rock” (The Black Keys) (A)
• Mockingbird (The Gibson Brothers) (A)
• Myth Of A Man (Night Beats) (A)
• Southern Gentleman (Dee White) (A)
• Walk Through Fire (Yola) (A)

JOHN HILL
• Heat Of The Summer (Young The Giant) (T)
• Hundred (Khalid) (T)
• No Drug Like Me (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)
• Outta My Head (Khalid With John Mayer) (T)
• Social Cues (Cage The Elephant) (A)
• Superposition (Young The Giant) (T)
• Too Much (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)
• Vertigo (Khalid) (T)
• Zero (From “Ralph Breaks The Internet”) (Imagine Dragons) (T)

FINNEAS – WINNER
• When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A)

RICKY REED
• Almost Free (Fidlar) (A)
• Burning (Maggie Rogers) (T)
• Confidence (X Ambassadors Featuring K.Flay) (T)
• Juice (Lizzo) (T)
• Kingdom Of One (Maren Morris) (T)
• Power Is Power (SZA Featuring The Weeknd & Travis Scott) (T)
• Tempo (Lizzo Featuring Missy Elliott) (T)
• Truth Hurts (Lizzo) (T)
• The Wrong Man (Ross Golan) (A)

  1. Best Remixed Recording
    A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

I RISE (TRACY YOUNG’S PRIDE INTRO RADIO REMIX) – WINNER
Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

MOTHER’S DAUGHTER (WUKI REMIX)
Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)

THE ONE (HIGH CONTRAST REMIX)
Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)

SWIM (FORD. REMIX)
Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)

WORK IT (SOULWAX REMIX)
David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)
PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

  1. Best Immersive Audio Album
    For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new immersive mix of four or more channels. Award to the immersive mix engineer, immersive producer (if any) and immersive mastering engineer (if any).

CHAIN TRIPPING
Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (YACHT)

KVERNDOKK: SYMPHONIC DANCES
Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)

LUX – WINNER
Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN
Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)

THE SAVIOR
Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)
PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

  1. Best Engineered Album, Classical
    An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

AEQUA – ANNA THORVALDSDÓTTIR
Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)

BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9
Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

RACHMANINOFF – HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO
Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)

RILEY: SUN RINGS – WINNER
Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; John Kilgore, Judith Sherman & David Harrington, engineers/mixers; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH
Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

  1. Producer Of The Year, Classical
    A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

BLANTON ALSPAUGH – WINNER
• Artifacts – The Music Of Michael McGlynn (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale)
• Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Fantaisie Sur La Tempête De Shakespeare (Andrew Davis & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
• Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
• Duruflé: Complete Choral Works (Robert Simpson & Houston Chamber Choir)
• Glass: Symphony No. 5 (Julian Wachner, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Trinity Youth Chorus, Downtown Voices & Novus NY)
• Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom (Peter Jermihov & PaTRAM Institute Singers)
• Smith, K.: Canticle (Craig Hella Johnson & Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble)
• Visions Take Flight (Mei-Ann Chen & ROCO)

JAMES GINSBURG
• Project W – Works By Diverse Women Composers (Mei-Ann Chen & Chicago Sinfonietta)
• Silenced Voices (Black Oak Ensemble)
• 20th Century Harpsichord Concertos (Jory Vinikour, Scott Speck & Chicago Philharmonic)
• Twentieth Century Oboe Sonatas (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush)
• Winged Creatures & Other Works For Flute, Clarinet, And Orchestra (Anthony McGill, Demarre McGill, Allen Tinkham & Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra)

MARINA A. LEDIN, VICTOR LEDIN
• Bates: Children Of Adam; Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem (Steven Smith, Erin R. Freeman, Richmond Symphony & Chorus)
• The Orchestral Organ (Jan Kraybill)
• The Poetry Of Places (Nadia Shpachenko)
• Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio (Hermitage Piano Trio)

MORTEN LINDBERG
• Himmelborgen (Elisabeth Holte, Kåre Nordstoga & Uranienborg Vokalensemble)
• Kleiberg: Do You Believe In Heather? (Various Artists)
• Ljos (Fauna Vokalkvintett)
• LUX (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
• Trachea (Tone Bianca Sparre Dahl & Schola Cantorum)
• Veneliti (Håkon Daniel Nystedt & Oslo Kammerkor)

DIRK SOBOTKA
• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

CLASSICAL

  1. Best Orchestral Performance
    Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9
Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

COPLAND: BILLY THE KID; GROHG
Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

NORMAN: SUSTAIN – WINNER
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

TRANSATLANTIC
Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

WEINBERG: SYMPHONIES NOS. 2 & 21
Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

  1. Best Opera Recording
    Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.

BENJAMIN: LESSONS IN LOVE & VIOLENCE
George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; Raphaël Mouterde & James Whitbourn, producers (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

BERG: WOZZECK
Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

CHARPENTIER: LES ARTS FLORISSANTS; LES PLAISIRS DE VERSAILLES
Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

PICKER: FANTASTIC MR. FOX – WINNER
Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

WAGNER: LOHENGRIN
Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

  1. Best Choral Performance
    Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

BOYLE: VOYAGES
Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

DURUFLÉ: COMPLETE CHORAL WORKS – WINNER
Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

THE HOPE OF LOVING
Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

SANDER: THE DIVINE LITURGY OF ST. JOHN CHRYSOSTOM
Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

SMITH, K.: THE ARC IN THE SKY
Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

  1. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
    For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

CERRONE: THE PIECES THAT FALL TO EARTH
Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

FREEDOM & FAITH
PUBLIQuartet

PERPETULUM
Third Coast Percussion

RACHMANINOFF – HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO
Hermitage Piano Trio

SHAW: ORANGE – WINNER
Attacca Quartet

  1. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
    Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

THE BERLIN RECITAL
Yuja Wang

HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO
Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO; FIDDLE DANCE SUITE – WINNER
Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN
Jan Kraybill

TORKE: SKY, CONCERTO FOR VIOLIN
Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

  1. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
    Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.

THE EDGE OF SILENCE – WORKS FOR VOICE BY GYÖRGY KURTÁG
Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

HIMMELSMUSIK
Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

SCHUMANN: LIEDERKREIS OP. 24, KERNER-LIEDER OP. 35
Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist

SONGPLAY – WINNER
Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

A TE, O CARA
Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

  1. Best Classical Compendium
    Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

AMERICAN ORIGINALS 1918
John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

LESHNOFF: SYMPHONY NO. 4 ‘HEICHALOS’; GUITAR CONCERTO; STARBURST
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

MELTZER: SONGS AND STRUCTURES
Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers

THE POETRY OF PLACES – WINNER
Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

SAARIAHO: TRUE FIRE; TRANS; CIEL D’HIVER
Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

  1. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
    A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

BERMEL: MIGRATION SERIES FOR JAZZ ENSEMBLE & ORCHESTRA
Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)

HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO – WINNER
Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO IN D MAJOR
Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)

NORMAN: SUSTAIN
Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

SHAW: ORANGE
Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)

WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH
Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

  1. Best Music Video
    Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

WE’VE GOT TO TRY
The Chemical Brothers
Ninian Doff, video director; Ellie Fry, video producer

THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.
Savanah Leaf, video director; Danielle Hinde, Jason Cole, Alicia Martinez & Devin Sarno, video producers

CELLOPHANE
FKA twigs
Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer

OLD TOWN ROAD (OFFICIAL MOVIE) – WINNER
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

GLAD HE’S GONE
Tove Lo
Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer

  1. Best Music Film
    For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

HOMECOMING – WINNER
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Steve Pamon & Erinn Williams, video producers

REMEMBER MY NAME
David Crosby
A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers

BIRTH OF THE COOL
(Miles Davis)
Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer

SHANGRI-LA
(Various Artists)
Jeff Malmberg & Morgan Neville, video directors; Danny Breen, video producer

ANIMA
Thom Yorke
Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers


 

