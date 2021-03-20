Grammys 2021: ‘This Is Just The Beginning’ — Burna Boy Blasts Those Who Prayed For Him Not To Win

Just days after he won an award at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Nigerian musician, Burna Boy has taken a swipe at his detractors.

Burna Boy lost out to Angelique Kidjo in the last Grammy edition.

In this year’s edition, he won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album, beating Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).

In a series of tweets shared to appreciate his supporters, the singer recounted how some people prayed for him not to win.

Burna Boy tweeted, “GOD is most definitely NOT A MAN. I will never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win. Too dumb to understand that you also win if I win. No worry, this is just the beginning. God is Great.

“God bless everyone/ anyone who has stood with me! Let’s keep making history!

“Every single person that worked on the project, my incredible team that works 24/7, and my OUTSIDERS!! Big love always.”