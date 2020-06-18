Graphic Designer Gets Compensation As Kate Henshaw Steps Into ‘Living In Bondage’ Saga

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Louisa on Twitter who had called out Ramsey Noah for allegedly using her logo for his movie “Living in Bondage” which he made his directorial debut in, without paying for it, has served a new update after her post went viral on social media.

In the updated tweet, she stated that she was not in direct contact with Ramsey Nouah or the crew which made her to use social media to address the issue.

Louisa went on to reveal that she has been compensated and she also thanked Nigerian Actress, Kate Henshaw for making sure her case was heard.

“UPDATE Twitter, I made that thread not to indict anybody but to sensitize about the issue and I am grateful that everyone was supportive to me. I didn’t have a direct contact to Ramsey or the crew that is why I used social media. You can see I even tagged the wrong handle.

“My noise together with your Retweets got them to know and they have contacted me. They didn’t know but now they do and have acted accordingly. I have been compensated. I am still proud to have worked on the movie and hope for future possibilities.

“Thank you so much to everyone who have helped me with this. Thank you @HenshawKate I really don’t know everyone’s handles but I am utterly grateful,” she tweeted.

See some reactions by Twitter users below:

@david55841155: “The power of social media is super. Happy to hear that you have gotten what you truly deserve as claimed. If it were 2 b that you went to our security operatives, no name mentioned though, u would have parted with less than quarter of ur compensation. U know what i mean.”

@beloved_da: “Thanks to @HenshawKate but Graphics Designer are really underrated and not really appreciated in this country. Some people see graphics as not even a job, or as something their little brother at home can do.”

@walesblu: “Hi, being contacted and compensated is very important as well as being acknowledged for your job… A press release will not kill anyone and it’ll be of great benefit to you. GET YOUR ACKNOWLEDGEMENT it’s better that way.”

