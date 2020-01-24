0 comments

Graphic Video: Boko Haram Allegedly Beheads 2, Burns 1 Alive

In a viral video making rounds on social media, at least three people were seen to have been killed. A twitter user, @Obioma13367236 insinuated that the militant Islamic group, Boko Haram, were responsible for the incident. The location of the incident is yet to be confirmed.

He said:

Last time” terrorists infected Nigeria army claimed that the video which went viral where boko haram was disgracing them was doctored by IPOB so i hope they will also tell us who doctored this 1. They must end Nigeria now or else boko haram will never stop.

See video and tweet below:

More details to come soon…

