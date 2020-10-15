Greece: Leader Of Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn Group Bags 13 Years Jail Sentence

A court presiding in Greece on Wednesday sentenced the leadership of the extreme-right Golden Dawn to 13 years in prison.

Judge Maria Lepenioti read the sentences against party leader Nikos Michaloliakos and seven other culprits.

The ruling from the Court followed five years trial of dozens of top officials as well as supporters of Golden Dawn.

In 2013, eleven other former Parliament members were jailed for five and seven years as a party associate got a life sentence for the murder of Greek rapper, Pavlos Fyssas.

Golden Dawn was however blamed for orchestrating various attacks on immigrants and left-wing activists which left many injured.

57 party members were on October arrested over planning and execution of violent attacks.

However On Wednesday, a former Golden Dawn lawmaker who is now a member of the European Parliament, Ioannis Lagos was sentenced to 13 years in prison.