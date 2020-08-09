Greece: Seven Dead In Greek Island Flash Floods, Including Baby

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have caused flash flooding on the central Greek island of Evia, leaving at least seven people dead, amongst them a baby.

Three victims were discovered by Fire brigade officials said on Sunday, including the baby, in the village of Politika. The other four were in the village of Amfithea and the village of Bourtzi in central Evia, northeast of the capital, Athens.

Rescuers are reportedly scouring the ruins, searching for one missing person. A woman previously reported as missing was found alive and well, the civilian protection agency said.

Dozens were evacuated and 43 people were rescued by helicopter as roads flooded an area where a river had burst its banks. Transport was widely disrupted.

“We are faced with phenomena that we haven’t experienced before,” Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, who visited the area, told reporters, adding that climate change is making it harder to predict their intensity.

Climate change is expected to intensify weather events in Greece where summers are usually dry, experts have said. Thunderstorms are rare but they have become more frequent in recent years.

