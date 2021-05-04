Greenfielduniversity: Nigerians Call For Release Of Remaining Kaduna Private Varsity Students

Nigerians on Twitter are calling for the release of the remaining 17 students abducted from Greenfield University, Kaduna State. This follows a threat by bandits to kill them if their demand for ransom is not met by today.

Recall that twenty-two students and a member of staff were abducted from the school campus along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on April 20 and within a week, five of them were killed.

A leader of the bandit group who identified himself as Sani Idris Jalingo, in an interview with the Hausa Service of Voice of America (VOA), monitored by BREAKINGTIMES, said if the Kaduna State Government or their families fail to pay a ransom of N100 million as well as provide them with 10 brand Honda motorcycles by Tuesday, the remaining students will be killed.

According to Jalingo, there were 17 students in his custody, including 15 females and two males, among them a grandchild of the late 18th emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, whom he identified as Hamza.

He revealed that the families of the students have already raised and paid N55 million to them but claimed they had used the money to feed the students.

The bandit vowed that it was his final warning and should government or the students’ families fail to meet his demands, all the students will be killed.

His words: “You are speaking with the abductors of Greenfield students. We heard the utterances of the Kaduna State Governor that he will not pay ransom to bandits to purchase additional arms.”

When asked if he sees himself as a terrorist, Jalingo laughed and said: “I’m nothing but a food seeker.”

“If they fail to bring N100 million and 10 brand new Honda motorcycles known as Boko Haram by Tuesday, I can assure you they will use trucks to evacuate the bodies of the remaining students,” the bandit said, emphasising on his threat.

While warning security agencies not to waste their time planting trackers on the motorcycles, he said his members do not go to cities and therefore arresting them will be difficult.

See tweets below:

It's important that we get #Greenfielduniversity trending. Bill and Melinda are going to be alright. If those students get killed today, that's the end of their story. All they wanted was to get educated. — J.D (@joeydozie) May 4, 2021

I pray that God touches the heart of these kidnappers to release the abducted children.



The government agencies aren't doing their job, they don't even care. We don't have anything.



Just God.#Greenfielduniversity — ᴏᴍᴏᴋᴇʜɪɴᴅᴇ (@omokehinde___) May 4, 2021

We created this monster currently, paying kidnappers and pampering repentant terrorists. Now some students of #Greenfielduniversity may pay for the government's inability to protect them with their lives.



This is no longer acceptable, it's becoming a norm and has to stop — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) May 4, 2021

We play too much in this country ,our brothers and sisters are in the custody of blood thirsty kidnappers who have threatened to kill them today and some twitter elites are trending Bill Gates and Melinda.The DSS and Armed forces should be trending by now ! #Greenfielduniversity — OLD G (@Saintbaba70) May 4, 2021

These #Greenfielduniversity abductors have gotten 55M. How was these humongous amount gotten across to them? They are contacting the relatives of the abductees by phone and yet these lines can’t be traced. What exactly is DSS doing? — Big Meech (@IamBugzy) May 4, 2021

One American National got kidnapped in Nigeria, America marine rescued him. Here in Nigeria dozens of #Greenfielduniversity students got adopted by bandits for weeks now DSS, Army, Navy, Police and the God forsaken tyrany FG with their NIN can't rescue them. #PantamiResignNow — JB of Lekki (@TheRealJenslaw) May 4, 2021