GreenfieldUniversity Trends as Nigerians Demand Immediate Rescue of Abducted Students

Nigerians have taken to micro-blogging site, Twitter to demand the rescue or release of the remaining Greenfield University students as the Bandits who abductedthem, threatened to kill them today.
In an interview with the Voice Of America (VOA) Hausa, leader of the team, Sani Idris Jalingo (also known as Baleri), handed down the threat in a recorded audio clip that lasted for three minutes.
He explained that affected parents had paid N55 million which they allegedly used in feeding the captives.
“There are 15 females and two males in our captivity, including the son of the late Emir, Shehu Idris, identified as Hamza,” Jalingo said
“We have heard the governor ranting that he would not pay a kobo as ransom to any bandit or kidnapper.
“He even warned his family members that should anyone of them be kidnapped, he wouldn’t pay a kobo to free them.”
Nigerians critical of the Government’s handling of the face off took to Twitter to express their reservations.
