GreenfieldUniversity Trends as Nigerians Demand Immediate Rescue of Abducted Students

Nigerians have taken to micro-blogging site, Twitter to demand the rescue or release of the remaining Greenfield University students as the Bandits who abductedthem, threatened to kill them today.



In an interview with the Voice Of America (VOA) Hausa, leader of the team, Sani Idris Jalingo (also known as Baleri), handed down the threat in a recorded audio clip that lasted for three minutes.

He explained that affected parents had paid N55 million which they allegedly used in feeding the captives.

“There are 15 females and two males in our captivity, including the son of the late Emir, Shehu Idris, identified as Hamza,” Jalingo said

“We have heard the governor ranting that he would not pay a kobo as ransom to any bandit or kidnapper.

“He even warned his family members that should anyone of them be kidnapped, he wouldn’t pay a kobo to free them.”

Nigerians critical of the Government’s handling of the face off took to Twitter to express their reservations.

See samples below

Network of Pro bono Lawyers demands that the President, Muhammadu Buhari does everything possible to ensure the safe release of the abducted #GreenfieldUniversity Students.



"Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are." — Network of Pro bono Lawyers (@of_bono) May 4, 2021

The kidnappers of the #Greenfielduniversity have killed 5 students and still plan to kill more if the govt doesn’t meet their demands!!



Now is the time to speak up so our government can do the needful!!



Retweet and tweet, We don’t want to lose any Greenfield student again!! pic.twitter.com/A1oGbTi9nU — Elder Seun 🇳🇬 (@iamseunalaofin) May 4, 2021

Bill Gates is NOT your business as a Nigerian. His marriage/divorce is NOT priority to you. He’s the richest man in the world (or was). He will be fine.



Pls kindly lend your voice for the #Greenfielduniversity students. Let’s not wait to see them killed.



They need us. Speak up! — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) May 4, 2021

It's important that we get #Greenfielduniversity trending. Bill and Melinda are going to be alright. If those students get killed today, that's the end of their story. All they wanted was to get educated. — J.D (@joeydozie) May 4, 2021