Group Backs Jonathan For 2023 Presidency

A group under the aegis of Youths Earnestly Demand For Goodluck E. Jonathan (YED4GEJ 2023) has called on Nigeria’s ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2023 presidential election.

In the 2015 general elections, Jonathan lost power to the candidate of the then opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, Muhammadu Buhari, thus, pushing the PDP out of Aso Rock.

In a statement yesterday, the Chairman of the group, Prince Teddy Omiloli, and the Director Operations, Comrade Douye Daniel, said the group was willing to fund Jonathan’s campaign if he agreed to contest.

They explained that Jonathan saw the need to restructure Nigeria while in power and called for a national conference in 2014, but was not allowed to implement the outcome as he was voted out of office, hence the need to give him another chance to tackle the challenges bedeviling the nation.

The group said: “We as youths of this great nation, after discovering Nigeria’s problems, found the solutions in Goodluck Jonathan. We are calling on all Nigerians, including our political elite, present administration and religious leaders to join the call for the return of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and also join our #BringbackGEJ project.”