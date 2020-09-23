Guber Poll: Jegede Says He Will End Farmers, Herders Clashes In Ondo If Elected

Eyitayo Jegede, Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the Ondo governorship election, has said if elected govermor he will end the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen across the state.

Jegede stated this while addressing the people of Aiyede/Ogbese, Ilu Abo, Bolorunduro, Alayere and Eleyeowo communities during his campaign rally.

He vowed to bring a new lease of life to the residents of Akure North communities.

The Aspitant said it was regrettable that no due attention had been paid by the current Governor Rotimi Akredolu-led administration to the need to broker a lasting truce in the frequent clashes between herders and farmers across the state.

He said: “We know you all have been neglected, in the face of frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers; if you vote for us, we will bring in a crisis-resolution mechanism that will make everybody happy. The former Attorney General and Justice commissioner also expressed dismay at the deplorable condition of roads linking the communities, which he described as an eyesore, and promised to construct befitting road networks.

“We will also provide other social amenities such as pipe-borne water and health centres that are currently lacking in the areas.”

He promised to make life bearable for the farmers by giving them soft loans, to enable them procure farm inputs.