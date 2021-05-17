Gumi Reveals Why Abducted Greenfield Students Yet to be Released

Celebrated bandit negotiator and Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi, has revealed why bandits are yet to release students of Greenfield University abducted about two months ago.

Gumi said the students have not been released due to the bandits link with Boko Haram. Bandits had attacked the private university based in Kaduna State on April 17 and abducted about 20 students.

While some of the students were released, the bandits had killed five.However, Gumi said Boko Haram has infiltrated the field of kidnapping.

Speaking with Channels Television, the cleric said: “The Greenfield abduction is unique because for the first time we saw a cooperation between some bandits and Boko Haram elements which confirm that Boko Haram are encroaching into the field, which is a bad situation.”

The controversial Islamic scholar said Boko Haram had reached out to the abductors of hundreds of students of Government Science College in Kankara, Katsina State, last year with an offer that the schoolboys be sold to them because they could bargain better for ransom.

Gumi said the bandits, however, rejected the offer and eventually released the students after negotiations.