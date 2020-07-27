Gun Men Kill Deputy Director Kaduna Ministry of Justice, Abduct Wife, Son

Unknown Gunmen have shot and killed a Lawyer, Haro Gandu working with the State’s Ministry of Justice in kaduna, and even abducted his wife and son.

Gandu was killed in his house in Kaduna as he tried to escape through the back door of his House immediately he sighted the gun men.

The gunmen afterwards left the premises with his wife and children to an unknown destination.

A colleague to the deceased lawyer reported that the men stormed the lawyer’s residence at Kakawu area of Kaduna State and gained access to his room through the window.

Gandu before his death, was the Deputy Director in Kaduna’s State Ministry of Justice.

Kaduna State which is one of the most dense populated States in the North, has lots of accumulated potentials in it’s area of commercialization, business, trade and commerce; and is also filled with people coming from different wakes of life, West, East and South.

The state has had its own share of conflict now considered by many Nigerians as the most conflict characterised zone in the country.

The killings so far, most especially in the Southern part of the state has posed questions to the safety of other residents there and likewise the kind of leadership present in the country.

