Gunmen Abduct Auxiliary Bishop Of Owerri Archdiocese

By Adejumo Enock

The Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Arch-Diocese of Owerri, Imo State, Most Rev Moses Chikwe has been kidnapped.

This was contained in a letter by the Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr Zachariah Nyantiso Sanjumi in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, Most Rev Moses Chikwe was kidnapped on Sunday night.

“Up till this moment there has been no communication with the kidnappers” he stated.

Furthermore, the CSN in its Letter prayed for his safety and quick release.

In his remark, Rev. Evaritus Bassey said, the abduction of the Catholic Bishop is a shame on the security outfit of Imo State.

Rev. Bassey via his Twitter accounts @FrEvaristus said, “The kidnap of this Catholic Bishop, the auxiliary bishop of Owerri is a shame to the security apparatus in Imo State and will remain so if he is not released in the next few hours”.