Gunmen abduct Catholic priest while returning from Sunday mass in Benue

Suspected gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest, Reverend Father David Echioda, in Otukpo area of Benue State.

It was learnt that the priest of Otukpo Catholic Diocese was kidnapped along Alla-Akpa Road while returning from Sunday mass at Utonkon, Ado Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the report, Director of Information, Catholic Diocese, Otukpo, Reverend Father John Okopopu, said the victim was returning from a missionary work when he was kidnapped.

“It is true, he was returning from Alla-Akpa road when he was kidnapped. Unfortunately, the people (abductors) are yet to contact the family or anyone,” Okopopu said.

Also, Benue State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the abduction of the priest to The PUNCH.

“Yes, I am confirming the kidnap of the priest,” Anene said.

The spokesperson, however, declined to give further information.