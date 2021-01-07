Gunmen Abduct Couple, Farmer In Ondo, Demand N10m Ransom

By Onwuka Gerald

An unidentified couple have been abducted at Uso community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday evening.

The couple were said to be travelling to Akure, from the eastern part of the country with three of their children, when the kidnappers attacked, carried them away, leaving their children behind at the scene of the incident.

An anonymous source who confirmed the incident, said that the gunmen attacked the couple who was travelling in a Lexus saloon car, with the registration number KTU 488 GA, forced them into the forest, leaving their children behind.

According to the source, “Car of the abducted couple had a little accident on the expressway, as they attempted fixing the car, the kidnappers got out of the bush and took the couple.

Their children were later handed over to the police.”

The kidnappers are however yet to contact the families of the couple.

In related development, a resident of the Uso community, Olatunbosun Johnson, was also abducted on a farm on Sunday.

A source revealed that Johnson who followed other four other persons to the farm was unlucky as he was abducted with a Hausa man whom he employed to work in the farm just as others escaped.

The source said the bandits requested for N5 million as ransom from the family but later changed it, demanding N10million after the family said the N5 million they earlier requested was ready.

“We begged them but they remained adamant, saying they will kill the young man if the family failed to produce N10million ransom within 24 hours”, the source concluded.