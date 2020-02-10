Gunmen abduct daughter of former ABU Vice Chancellor

Maryam Abdullahi Mustapha, the daughter of former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, has been abducted by gunmen who invaded her father’s residence on Friday February 7.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the building located at Hayin Malam Jama’a in Sabon Gari LGA at about 11:30pm with sophisticated weapons.

The security guard was shot by the men before they abducted the 35-year-old mother of three who was visiting her father from Lagos. They are however yet to contact the former ABU Vice Chancellor’s family to make demands for ransom.

An eyewitness told The Nation;

“In fact we suspected that they must have an informant who must have conducted a survey of the area. “The gunmen invaded the former VC’s residence in a commando style and headed straight to the Prof’s apartment. “They (gunmen) ordered one of the security guards on duty to lead them to Professor’s room. The security man attempted to run and he was shot. “But they eventually had their way inside the house where they forced occupants, including the daughter who came from Lagos on a visit. “The bandits are yet to call to make demand since the incident on Friday night.”

Kaduna State Police Spokesperson, DSP Yakubu Sabo who confirmed the abduction said one of the gunmen was killed after operatives of the command responded to a distress call.

Sabo further disclosed that one AK47 magazine loaded with twenty four (24) live Ammunition and a techno handset were recovered from the body of bandit, while Seven (7) empty shells of AK47 ammunition were recovered at the scene of the incident.

He said;