Gunmen Abduct, Kill Taraba LG Chairman

By Onwuka Gerald

Kidnapped Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government Council in Taraba State, Hon. Salihu Dovo, has been killed by his abductors.

Chairman Dovo was abducted by gunmen at his Jalingo residence on Sunday.

Confirming the development, a family source said it wasn’t up to six hours after he was abducted, the kidnappers called an official of the Local Government to announce the killing of the Local Government Council Chairman.

They asked an official of the council to go and search for the Chairman’s corpse in the bush.

“The source continued that members of the community stormed the bush in search for his deceased body, which they later found close to a river.

Meanwhile, on his part, the Taraba Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, revealed that the gunmen invaded residence of the local government Chairman at Sabon Gari area of the state capital around 1:00 am on Sunday and left with him.

“They dragged the Council Chairman to river Lamurde, killed him and later called that the people should go and look for his body in the bush around the area”, Misal continued.