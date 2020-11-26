Gunmen Abduct Wife, Son Of Atiku’s Security Personnel

By Onwuka Gerald



The wife and son of a security personnel attached to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have been abducted by suspected kidnappers.



The incident occurred at the police officer’s house in Yolde-Pate, Yola, where the alleged kidnappers were said to have gone for the police officer but took his wife and son instead as they could not find him.



An anonymous source explained that the Kidnappers believed the security personnel being close to the former vice President would be someone rich; which is why his wife and son were taken as he was no where to be found.



Relatedly, local sources disclosed on Wednesday that elsewhere in the state, an elder brother of the state Majority Leader, Hammantukur Yetisuri was kidnapped from his home.



They said the gunmen got to the community around 2:00 am; shot in the air to scare off intruders before proceeding into the house of the lawmaker’s brother.



Another source said, “They went away with the man yelling no one will see this person again except the family pays N50 million ransom”.



Meanwhile, The Public Relations Officer of Adamawa State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the two abductions, including Atiku’s aid being a police officer.



On their part, the Police image maker however assured that the police do everything humanly possible to free the captives as well as ditch out deserving justice to the abductors.