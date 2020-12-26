Gunmen Abducts PFN Chairman, Wife On Christmas Day

By Adejumo Enock

Unknown gunmen has abducted the Kaduna State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN), Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife, Mrs Cindy Bako.

The Chairman and his wife were kidnapped at their residence in Albarka Camp, Fadan Kagoma, near Kafanchan in Jema’a local government area on Friday.

The state chairman of CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, who confirmed the kidnap of the cleric and his wife said the Christmas celebration came and went with sad dust of abduction of a religious leader with his wife.

Rev. Hayab said Apostle Bako is the Secretary, Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association

The State CAN Chairman bewailed that the Church has had enough of relentless kidnapping of its members and ransoms being paid before getting their freedom.

Furthermore, he said Apostle Bako as a very strong member of Jema’a network, a father to many, a front runner of peace, justice and unity in Southern Kaduna, calling on security agencies to help ensure their release from their abductors.

According to report, when the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who promised to get back to our correspondent on the alleged abduction of the cleric and his wife did not do so, until the time of filing this report.