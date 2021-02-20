Gunmen Attack Adamawa United FC, Abduct Team Driver

Gunmen on Saturday, attacked Adamawa United FC, after dispossessing players of their valuables, they kidnapped the team driver.

The gunmen after the raid, were reported to have demanded N50 million ransom for the driver.

Sources in Adamawa State revealed on Saturday that the incident happened at about 6.30 am, along the Benin-Ore-Lagos road as the team were travelling to play a game in Lagos.

Narrating the incident via telephone, a member of the team, said the players and officials were attacked by the gunmen who suddenly sprung from the bush and held them at gunpoint.

He continued that the phones of the team members, money and other valuables were carted away by the criminals.

It was confirmed that the team was travelling for their Week 11 NPFL fixture against the MFM FC in Lagos.

A player, Sadiq Lawal, who was present when the incident happened, said about eight of the attackers emerged from the bush and started shooting in the air.

“They ordered us out, took our money and phones. It was after we returned to the City that we noticed they took our driver.

Meanwhile, confirming the attack was the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Youths and Sports, Alhaji Aliyu Jada.

Aliyu Jada stated that the abductors contacted the team manager and demanded a ransom of N50 million for release of the team driver.