Gunmen attack Kogi community, kill 19, burn houses

Gunmen have killed no fewer than 19 people in Tawari community in the Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State, burning buildings, including the palace of the king of the community. The Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Police Command, Mr Williams Anya, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Friday. He said that a police assessment team had visited the community and that many buildings, including places of worship had been burnt. Tawari community is a few kilometres off Gegu town along the Lokoja-Abuja highway. A resident of Tawari community, Mrs Comfort Solomon, who survived the attack, told NAN that the gunmen, numbering about 100 invaded the community late on Thursday.
Similarly, a NAN correspondent in Minna, Niger, Mrs Rita Nuhu, an indigene of Tawari, who also spoke to NAN on telephone on the development, said that her father’s house was completely burnt down during the attack. ”My people have been calling me from home that my father’s house was burnt down by the attackers. “My mother and her sister were ordered out of the house after which the house was set ablaze, while about 15 men were killed. Nuhu told NAN that latest information she got from her village was that the death toll would rise. ”We are calling on security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice. We appeal to the federal and state governments to come to our aid,” she pleaded.
