Gunmen Hit Kano Community, Kidnap Monarch’s Wife

The wife of Tsara village head in Karaye Emirate Council, Rogo Local Government Area, Kano State, Aishatu Aliyu, was on Tuesday, abducted by unknown gunmen.

District Head of Rogo, Wambai Karaye, Alhaji Muhammadu Mahraz, who made the disclosure to the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II, said a large number of unknown persons burst into the home of the village head of Tsara, Aliyu Muhammad, at 1am and abducted his wife.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Karaye Emirate Council Information Officer, Haruna Gunduwawa, on Tuesday, the abductors shot indiscriminately into the air before taking away their victim.

It said many residents of the village passed the night in the bush for safety.

When contacted for confirmation, the Kano State Police Command spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said the Command was yet to be briefed on the situation and promised that the Command would address the press as soon as it collated all the facts.