Gunmen Invade Orphanage Home In Abuja, Abduct 7 Orphans, Others

Seven Orphans were on Sunday abducted from Rachael’s Orphanage Home opposite UBE Junior Secondary School in Naharati, Abaji Area Council, Abuja, by suspected gunmen.

DailyTrust reported that three persons, which consists two housewives, Rukaiyyat Salihu, Suwaiba Momoh and Momoh Jomih, who reside behind the orphanage home were also abducted by the gunmen.

According to the report, the names of the kidnapped orphans were give as Elizabeth Andrew, Dayo Udeh, Jacob Ukpas, Melody Ijeh, Benard Itim, Issac Mathew and Laruba Emmanuel, and the security guard of the home, Joseph Mathew.

The national daily quoted a resident of the area, who preferred anonymity, to have said the gunmen, who came in large numbers, stormed the orphanage home on Saturday around 1:am.

The gunmen suspected to be kidnappers were said to have forced the main gate opened and went straight into the orphans’ rooms and whisked seven of them alongside the guard at gunpoint.

He added, “The gunmen came in large numbers, heavily armed, even though they did not shoot as they carried out the operation quietly before they proceeded to neighbours houses.”

A man, Mohammed Nurudeen, said his wife, Rukaiyyat Salihu, was kidnapped by the gunmen, added that they forcefully opened the door and whisked his wife away at gunpoint.

He was shot by one of the Kidnappers, during the operation.

ASP Maryam Yusuf, the FCT police command spokesperson, who confirmed the incident, said that only six persons were kidnapped while one person has been rescued.

ASP Yusuf assured that men of the force have been deployed to the forest to ensure the remaining victims’ safe return.