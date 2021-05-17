Gunmen Invade Rivers Community, Kill 4

Kono Boue community in Khana Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State, was on Saturday night invaded by unknown gunmen, killing four people.

Two of the victims were identified as Lekara Bira, Torka while the names of two other persons are yet to be known.

According to witnesses, the gunmen, suspected to be cultists armed with AK47 invaded the country community on the wee hours of Saturday shot their way through before killing four persons.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Community Development Committee(CDC) Golden Nwibakpo, decried incessant killings in Kono Boue.

The PPRO disclosed that the four men who were killed do not belong to any cult group saying that they were responsible are law abiding citizens of the community.

According to him, the incident has caused tension in the area just as residents have fled to niegbouring communities.

He urged the State Government and the police authority to establish a Police station in the community as a measure to check incessant cult related killings in the area.