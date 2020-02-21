Gunmen kidnap 13-yr-old girl in Kaduna, kill two

Two people were killed while a 13-year-old girl was abducted by gunmen in Kaduna on Thursday.

The gunmen were said to have invaded Angwan Alkali, Mararaban Rido area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis around 1am.

They reportedly headed for the resident of a prison warder and killed him.

However, while the assailants were breaking into the warder’s house, a neighbour was said to have raised the alarm.

They, however, got no help as the gunmen operated freely.

They subsequently broke into the neighbour’s apartment and also killed him before abducting his teenage daughter.

One of the attackers was said to have been killed while they were leaving after the attack.

A community leader in Mararaban Rido who pleaded anonymity, said the attackers were many in and fully armed with guns.

“The gunmen who I believe were kidnappers, came at about 1:00am (on Thursday) and they went to the resident of a prison warder, I think they wanted to kidnap him,” he said.

“As they were breaking his house to gain entrance, his neigbour raised the alarm. His neighbour was shouting thieves, thieves, but no one could respond because the bandits were many and they were carrying guns.

“There is no how anyone could dare them because, the people don’t have any weapon to confront them.

“After killing the prison warder, they broke into the house of his neighbour who raised the alarm and killed him before abducting his 13 year-old daughter.

“But one of the criminals was killed as they were escaping from the community. The police came to pick his corpse this morning.”

Muhammad Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing this report.