By Seun Adeuyi

The Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa was on Saturday kidnapped by unidentified gunmen along Oza Road, in Orhiomwon Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

In the process of kidnapping the HoS, his driver was repeatedly killed, according to The Tribune.

Okungbowa was said to be coming from a social event organised by a politician in Orhionmwon.

The circumstances surrounding his kidnap were still sketchy as of the time of this report.