Gunmen kidnap son to Suleja-based bizman

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the son of a Suleja based business man at Chaza, a community on the outskirts of Suleja town in Niger State.

It was learnt that the victim, Shafiu Sani, was attending to some customers, when the gunmen who fired shots on arrival, entered his shop and whisked him away.

It was also gathered that the father of the boy, identified as Alhaji Sani, was abducted some months ago.

A witness, who sought anonymity, said from all indications, the gunmen were trailing the business man who arrived the area from Suleja metropolis where he lives, just some minutes after 8 pm, when the incident took place, last Friday.

Leader of the vigilante group in the village, Dantani Jarumai, narrated how they got notice of the incidence to newsmen.

“We just finished with our late evening prayers, and settled for dinner along with some of my colleagues, when we heard gun shots coming from the direction of the village centre.

“I told my boys that there seemed to be trouble in our town but when we arrived there, nobody was seen and we found out that they had left,” he said.