Gunmen kidnap WAEC staff in Ondo State, demand N20m ransom

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a staff of West African Examination Council, Gbenga Adebayo, on the Owo/Akungba Akoko Road in Ondo State.

According to reports, Adebayo was abducted while transiting his son to the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in his vehicle over the weekend. A junior staff at the WAEC office in Akure, who confirmed the news of the abduction said Adebayo was ambushed on the road by the kidnappers.

“One of his friends who was inside the vehicle alongside his son were able to escape before abductors could reach them,” the source said. A family member of the victim also confirmed the abduction, noting that the kidnappers are asking for a ransom of N20m before Adebayo could he set free.

“They contacted one of our brothers on the phone yesterday but we told them we don’t have such fund. They threatened to kill him (Adebayo) if we failed to raise the fund,” the family member said.

It was gathered that a sum of N1.2m had already been raised by the family and some WAEC staff but the abductors turned down the money and asked that it should be completed. Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, said the command had been briefed about Adebayo’s kidnap and was working to ensure his release.