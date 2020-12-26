Gunmen Kill 6, Abducts 11 In Adamawa Attack

By Adejumo Enock

An attack on Garkida town of Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State in northeast Nigeria has led to the death of six people and a police officer.

Daily Post reported that eleven youths were abducted by the attackers who looted food and medicine stores in the town.

According to report, the attackers also burnt down construction vehicles and houses during the onslaught.

A resident disclosed that they were forced to flee the town into the mountainous areas.

A resident of the town identified has Rebecca said, “They came into the town with about five vehicles and started sporadic shootings, forcing the villagers to flee in the ensuing confusion”.

Rebecca added that, “We could see them from afar in our hideouts as they continued to loot, ravage houses, pharmaceutical stores even as domestic animals were not left out”. She stated on phone from the area.

Similarly, another resident said, “I departed Yola on the 24th of December to celebrate the Christmas in my sweet home of Garkida. Little did I know a bitter experience awaits me”.

His Words, “I had a safe drive to Garkida, but on entering the town, I was welcomed by an Army truck filled with armed personnel speeding towards the entrance of the town. stopped by the market, trying to enquire what was happening, to my dismay, everyone was running for his dear life”.

“I managed to stop someone and asked, his answer sent a paralysed feelings down my spine, “they are coming again”. Without much ado, I knew it was Boko Haram”.

Also, another residents of the town said they hid in the mountain and watched the terrorists engage in fierce battle with the Army and the vigilantes. “We could see them also packing cartons of drugs from the hospital store. Moments later, we saw fighter jets dropping bombs and neutralising them”.

The resident expressed that, “The following morning, 25th, we began counting our losses. A police officer was shot dead. 5 other corpses were later found, two of which are believed to be workers of the ongoing water project, and the others, youths”.

“Trucks belonging to road project contractor were all raised down, hospital pharmacy was broken and all medications looted, hospital ambulance was vandalised, cars belonging people were burnt, 11 of our youths were taken into captivity”. He said.

As at the time of the gathering of these report, the police or the military has not officially confirmed the incident but sources said that three air force fighter jets have been on deployed to the Town in order to carry on the attacks on the insurgence.