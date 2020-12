By Adejumo Enock

The Wife of Former Ado Garage Branch Chairman, Mrs. Funmi Folorunsho has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The Late Funmi was killed at her house in Oda Road Akure.

According to report, The wife of the NURTW top officer was shot dead by unknown gunmen as she was about driving in to her house on Monday night.

The Death of Mrs. Folorunsho is the second recorded in the last 72 hours at Oda Road, Akure.