Gunmen Kill Security Guard In Ibadan Community.

By Onwuka Gerald

Suspected armed robbers on Friday night attacked the Moniya area of Ibadan in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, killing a security guard.

The armed robbers invaded a filling station in the area and killed a security guard by smashing his head with a plank after residents confronted them in a gun duel forcing them to retreat.

The criminals made several attempts to gain entrance into some buildings in the area but was repelled at every point.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the guard, Isa Yisahu’s corpse was found at the garage section of the filling station along with plank used in smashing his head.

Fadeyi also stated that the owner of the filling station, Mr Isaac Olatunji, reported to the police that his security guard was killed by suspected armed robbers.

Furthermore, PPRO Fadeyi said, “A report was received at the Divisional Police headquarters, Moniya, from one Olatunji Isaac, the owner of Tybato Petroleum station. He reported that hoodlums invaded his office and stole a plasma TV valued at #40,000 with other provisions.