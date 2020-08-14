0 comments

Gunmen Murder Bauchi Lawmaker, Kidnap Wives And Toddler

August 14, 2020
 

A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Honourable Musa Mante was on Thursday gunned down by unknown attackers at his residence in Baraza, Dass Local Government Area of the state.

Mante, who represented Dass constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, was murdered around 2 am this morning, even as the same gunmen abducted his two wives and a year-old-daughter.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ahmed Wakili confirmed the incident, saying that the police has intensified efforts to rescue the victims and arrest perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Mante’s body has been deposited at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

The deceased lawmaker will be buried later today according to Islamic rites.

Details as story unfolds.

