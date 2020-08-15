Gunmen Shoots Taliban Critic, Women Rights Campaigner In Afghanistan

Unknown gunmen has recently shot and wounded a former parliament’s deputy speaker, campaigner to the right of feminists and who also happens to be part of Afghanistan’s team to negotiate with the Taliban, Fawzia Koofi in Parwan district.

The victim was shot at shortly after she returned from a condolence visit with her sister around Parwan district.

Koofi alongside her sister were shot at by the men, right after they came out of their car, she however ended up being shot at in her right hand.

Confirming the incident, the chief negotiator of Afghan team, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, stated that security operatives are carrying out further investigation on group responsible for the attack.

“the former Deputy Speaker around 2010, survived a murder attempt after returning from a function she attended, adding that the negotiating team will soon commence negotiations with the Taliban with the hope of ending the lasting conflict that has been so far witnessed in the country.