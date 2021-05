According to several reports commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada have attacked police officers stationed at the Ogba area of Lagos.

The incident began when Okada riders who are mostly of Hausa – Fulani origin attacked the police authorities for trying to arrest one of their members, who later died from gunshots that ensued in the melee.

Eyewitness say pandemonium has ensued in the area and gunshots have been raining for over one hour.