Guterres Sues For Violence-Free Elections In Central African Republic

United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres on the eve of general elections in Central African Republic (CAR), has urged every stakeholder to ensure that the polls are conducted in a peaceful, orderly and credible manner.

The UN Secretary General in a statement made available by his spokesperson, charged all actors to desist from any action, including violence, hate speech that will incite further violence that could threaten human lives and undermine the electoral process and national stability”.

Guterres also advised key actors in politics and their supporters to amend their differences through dialogue and appropriate institutional mechanisms.

Central African Republic (CAR) goes to polls on 27 December, against a backdrop of surging violence.

Peacekeepers from the UN mission in the country as well as national security forces were on Friday assaulted by unknown gunmen in central and southern CAR.

Three peacekeepers were killed and another two were wounded.

Guterres in the statement also condemned the attacks and urged national authorities to ensure accountability for election-related violence.